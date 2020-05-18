WANTED: Montgomery Police Searching for Theft Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police Department is searching for a man wanted in reference to a Theft of Property incident that occurred on May 17. The incident occurred in the 9100 block of Eastchase Parkway.

MPD is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect. The suspect was last seen occupying a gold Lincoln Town Car in the area of Chantilly Parkway.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this theft to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.