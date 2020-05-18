Wind Creek Hospitality Donates $50,000 to Alabama Food Bank Association Providing 250,000 Meals

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabam a Food Bank Association announced it received critical support from Wind Creek Hospitality to help provide 250,000 meals to Alabama families during the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation comes at a critical time for food banks in Alabama as they respond to a greater need during this unprecedented crisis. Children have lost the school meals they depend on, families are struggling with lost wages, and seniors are more at risk for hunger than ever before.

The Alabama Food Bank Association says they are grateful to Wind Creek for their tremendous support of Alabama communities. “Because of the generous support from Wind Creek, our food banks are able to serve families experiencing economic crisis during this pandemic,” said Laura Lester, executive director of the Alabama Food Bank Association. “Our network’s hunger-relief programs help deliver millions of pounds of nutritious food to the communities we serve across Alabama.”

Wind Creek’s Director of Public Relations, Magi Williams, explained the donation is all about being a good neighbor. “Wind Creek isn’t on the front lines of the pandemic crisis, but we want to support those who are. We’re proud to come alongside the Alabama Food Bank Association in providing food and hope to families and children who need it most.”