Alabama State Men’s Basketball faces Postseason Ban in 2020-21
Mo Williams and the Alabama State Hornets will be ineligible for the postseason in 2020-21 due to ASU's low Academic Progress Rates. In 2020-21, 15 teams will be ineligible for the postseason due to their low Academic Progress Rates, up from eight teams last year. The penalties were assigned based on student-athlete academic achievement between 2015-16 and 2018-19.
Teams scoring below 930 can face consequences intended to direct additional focus to academics. Those penalties can include athletically related activities and playing-season reductions, encouraging teams to devote to academic activities the time that would have been spent on athletics.
The Academic Performance Program penalty structure includes two levels, with penalties increasing in severity in level two. Schools move through the penalty structure each year, progressing to the next level of severity if their multiyear APR remains below the benchmarks.
Postseason ineligibility
- Alabama A&M: men’s basketball, men’s track and field, women’s soccer
- Alabama State: men’s basketball
- Coppin State: women’s track and field
- Delaware State: men’s basketball
- Grambling State: men’s track and field
- Howard: football
- McNeese State: football
- Prairie View A&M: football
- Southern: men’s cross country, men’s track and field
- Stephen F. Austin: baseball, football, men’s basketball
Level One Penalties
- Alabama State: men’s basketball
- Bethune-Cookman: men’s golf, men’s track and field
- Chicago State: men’s basketball
- Coppin State: men’s basketball
- McNeese State: football
- Prairie View A&M: football, women’s basketball
- South Carolina State: women’s volleyball
- Stephen F. Austin: baseball, football, men’s basketball
Level Two Penalties
- Alabama A&M: men’s basketball, men’s track and field, women’s soccer
- Coppin State: women’s track and field
- Delaware State: men’s basketball
- Grambling State: men’s track and field
- Howard: football
- Southern: men’s cross country, men’s track and field