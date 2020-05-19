Alabama State Men’s Basketball faces Postseason Ban in 2020-21

by Adam Solomon

Mo Williams and the Alabama State Hornets will be ineligible for the postseason in 2020-21 due to ASU’s low Academic Progress Rates. The penalties were assigned based on student-athlete academic achievement between 2015-16 and 2018-19. In 2020-21, 15 teams will be ineligible for the postseason due to their low Academic Progress Rates, up from eight teams last year. The penalties were assigned based on student-athlete academic achievement between 2015-16 and 2018-19.

Teams scoring below 930 can face consequences intended to direct additional focus to academics. Those penalties can include athletically related activities and playing-season reductions, encouraging teams to devote to academic activities the time that would have been spent on athletics.

The Academic Performance Program penalty structure includes two levels, with penalties increasing in severity in level two. Schools move through the penalty structure each year, progressing to the next level of severity if their multiyear APR remains below the benchmarks.

Postseason ineligibility

Alabama A&M: men’s basketball, men’s track and field, women’s soccer

men’s basketball Coppin State: women’s track and field

women’s track and field Delaware State: men’s basketball

men’s basketball Grambling State: men’s track and field

men’s track and field Howard: football

football McNeese State: football

football Prairie View A&M: football

football Southern: men’s cross country, men’s track and field

men’s cross country, men’s track and field Stephen F. Austin: baseball, football, men’s basketball

Level One Penalties

men’s basketball Bethune-Cookman: men’s golf, men’s track and field

men’s golf, men’s track and field Chicago State: men’s basketball

men’s basketball Coppin State: men’s basketball

football, women’s basketball South Carolina State: women’s volleyball

Level Two Penalties