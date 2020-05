by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a shooting in the 200 block of Burgwyn Road on May 5.

According to court records, Leandre Moss, of Birmingham is charged with Burglary 1st degree and shooting/discharging a weapon into an occupied building or vehicle.

Police say Moss broke into victim’s home and struck him in the head with a pistol.

Moss was arrested and is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.