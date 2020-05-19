Local Pastor Shares His Opinion on Reviving In-Person Church Services

by Savanna Sabb

As COVID-19 restrictions start to loosen, churches are making moves to revive in-person services.

Last week, the Archdiocese of Mobile released guidelines for Catholic Churches that wished to resume public masses. A few of the guidelines include social distancing in pews, no use of shared surfaces, and regular sanitation.

Alabama News Network spoke with local pastor Kyle Searcy of Fresh Anointing for his take on in-person services. “Make sure that as a leader when you put your influence out there that you know those people can be safe, they’ll be well cared for,” says Searcy “those that are extremely vulnerable if they decide to come, that they’re not at greater risk of encountering COVID-19 if they come to your church than if they stay away from your church.”

Alabama News Network also reached out to local churches that are moving forward with in-person services and did not receive a response.