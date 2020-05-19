Montgomery YMCA Reopens, Announces Changes

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Area YMCA’s have reopened their doors, but with a few changes. Some of the changes were made to the operating hours.

The Bell Load location is open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 8 am to noon. The YMCA is closed for cleaning Monday through Friday from 1:30 pm to 2 pm.

All water fountains have been closed or blocked off. Locker rooms are available for change clothes or use the restroom. Showers will not be available.

Towel service, the activity center space, and the gym for recreational play have also been restricted