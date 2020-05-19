Montgomery YMCAs Reopen Their Doors

by Savanna Sabb

Montgomery YMCAs have officially reopened their doors after being temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Although the doors are open, everything is not completely back to normal, there are going to be a few changes.

One of those changes including the operating hours. The Bell Road location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and as for Saturdays it will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The Y will be closed for cleaning Monday through Friday from 1:30 to 2:00. A couple of other changes include water fountains not being accessible and locker rooms are available for changing or to use the restroom…showers will not be available.

Darryl Hall of the Bell Road YMCA expresses his excitement of being able to see their members once again, ” I would like to say first and foremost that we are glad to have out members back… we’ve been waiting to see them and greet them” although Hall mentions the coffee station is no longer available he and the rest of his team still want to stay in close contact and in communication with all of their members. “We’re proud of what we have been doing as far as sanitizing the building,” says Hall, “we want to let them know that we have everything ready to go and offer back to the public right now, so we welcome every member back with open and loving to the best of our ability.”

The YMCA has also restricted towel service..the activity center space…and the gym for recreational play.