Some Catholic Churches to Resume In-Person Services

by Alabama News Network Staff

Many churches have found creative ways to engage their congregation during the coronavirus pandemic.

For some churches, their reach has been greater using online and drive-up services , but the Archdiocese of Mobile is moving forward with in-person services.

Last week the Archdiocese of Mobile release guidelines for Catholic Churches that wish to resume in person services.

This link contains the guidelines for social distancing and safety as services resume.

The Archdiocese of Mobile serves 11 parishes in the river region.

View the full memo here.