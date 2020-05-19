Wallace Community College Demopolis Announces New Leader & Expansion Plans

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama newsroom–

Wallace Community College Demopolis announces new leadership — along with new plans for expansion at the college.

Blaine Hathcock is the new Campus Director at Wallace Community College Demopolis. He has more than 25 years of education experience — most recently serving as the principal at Demopolis High School.

College officials say Hathcock will oversee the expansion of the programs available at the college. As well as, guide the school’s future growth.

“I’m really excited about a new opportunity professionally. Excited about the opportunity to help grow the community college, not only in Demopolis, but for this surrounding area,” he said.

Hathcock officially takes over as the new Campus Director — on June 1st.