1,000 Chemo Care Packages Donated to Cancer Wellness Foundation

by Ellis Eskew

While many things have slowed down during the pandemic, unfortunately cancer has not.

But newly diagnosed cancer patients will be receiving some extra comfort and care thanks to Leadership Montgomery.

As a group project, Leadership Montgomery class members donated 1,000 chemo care packages to the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama.

With the help of sponsors like Hyundai, ASE Credit Union, Wind Creek Casino, Charter Spectrum, and the Salvation Army, the patients will receive many items that will help make their chemo treatments just a little easier. The Cancer Wellness Foundation Executive Director Carol Gunter says it’s very much appreciated.

“This started about two years ago when we saw a need. There are a lot of things that patients need when they are diagnosed and they don’t have access to at their homes or while they are getting chemo. So we created these bags, they are put together with donations from all over the community. Leadership Montgomery has been so gracious with their donations,” said Gunter.

The Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping local cancer patients with their needs. If you would like to make a monetary donation to help the local patients they serve, click here.