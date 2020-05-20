ADOC Reports 2 More Staff Members Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two more Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Via self-reporting, ADOC was informed that a staff member at Camden Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Camden, Alabama, and another staff member employed at Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Birmingham, Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19. These two individuals have self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare provider.

Twenty-nine cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Seven staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.

The ADOC, as of 2:00 p.m. May 20, has not confirmed any additional positive tests among its inmate population. Currently, one case of COVID-19 among the ADOC’s inmate population remains active.

Last week, the ADOC launched a new initiative to install infrared cameras across its facilities that will detect if individuals attempting entry to or exit from its facilities are running a temperature greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Should the system detect such a temperature, the individual in question will undergo a secondary screening by a staff member to determine if he or she is running a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Not only will this innovative system provide an added layer of screening, but it will also reduce the frequency with which individuals must be in close proximity at points of entry/exit.

The ADOC is one of the first state correctional systems to deploy infrared cameras with temperature screening capabilities. The Department currently is in the process of completing the installation of these systems at all of its facilities.