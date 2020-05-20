Alabama Lawyer Named to Federal Bench

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s solicitor general has been nominated to serve as a judge on the federal bench.

President Donald Trump named Edmund G. LaCour Jr. to fill a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District, The White House announced in a news release Wednesday.

Before joining the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in 2018, LaCour was a partner in the Washington, D.C., law office of Kirkland & Ellis, LLP, where he represented clients before the Supreme Court, courts of appeals, and trial courts.

LaCour is a summa cum laude graduate of Birmingham Southern College and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School.

