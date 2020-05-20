ALDOT: Buckle Up, Slow Down Memorial Day Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

Memorial Day weekend is expected to bring increased traffic volume to Alabama roads as summer vacation travel begins for some. The Alabama Department of Transportation is doing its part for road safety by having no temporary construction-related lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Friday, May 22 through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 25.

Although ALDOT construction work zones will not be active during the holiday, drivers should drive alert around work zone materials and follow reduced speed limits that are posted in work zones.

“Now is the perfect time for drivers to commit to safe driving,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “The number of vehicles on the road is increasing each day with the start of summer travel and the opening up of more businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Safe roads start with safe drivers.”

Travelers are urged to practice social distancing and follow the public health guidelines set forth by state and local agencies, as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continues. The latest State of Alabama public health order can be found at https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/covid-19/ .

ALDOT Rest Areas are Open

Restrooms remain open at ALDOT rest areas and welcome centers across the state. Throughout the day, the staff cleans and sanitizes the areas used most frequently by travelers, including door handles, counters, faucets and toilets. In addition, deep cleanings are performed on the restrooms each week. While rest area employees are focused on cleaning at this time, a phone number is posted at each rest area and welcome center for travelers to call if they need information or assistance.

ALDOT Holiday Travel Tips:

Buckle up. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. Latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that more than 50 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt.

Slow down. Speeding is a leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads.

Keep right, except to pass. Drivers on Alabama interstates must travel in the right lane. Drivers are not allowed to be in the left lane for more than 1.5 miles unless the driver is passing another vehicle. There are exceptions for road hazards, traffic congestion and moving over for emergency response vehicles.

More safe driving tips are available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.

Highway Travel Planning Tool

Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.