Andalusia Police Searching for Car Dealership Burglary Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Andalusia Police Department is currently investigating a business burglary that occurred on River Falls Street.

According to investigators, the pictured subject burglarized the Jackson Honda Dealership on May 11, around 3:00 AM. The burglary occurred at Jackson Used Cars located on River Falls Street. The suspect unlawfully entered the business along with several vehicles in the area.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify him.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).