Church: Legendary Auburn Football Coach Pat Dye Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Legendary Auburn University football coach Pat Dye is in the hospital and has tested positive for COVID-19. That’s according to a post from his sister’s church in Toccoa, Georgia.

Dye, 80, is very weak, according to the post from the Toccoa First United Methodist Church, where his sister Jayne Snell attends. The post says he is in the hospital with ongoing kidney problems, a loss of appetite and some confusion.

WIAT in Birmingham says he is asymptomatic for coronavirus, according to his family. The Twitter account “Auburn Gold Mine” posted the church’s announcement.

Dye was head coach at Auburn from 1981-1992 and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Dye is considered one of the best coaches in Auburn football history. His record on the Plains was 99-39-4.

Among his achievements was moving the Iron Bowl game versus Alabama from Legion Field in Birmingham to having it played alternately between Auburn and Tuscaloosa. In 1989, Dye led the Tigers to their first victory against Alabama on Auburn’s campus.

Dye was a two-time All-American football player at Georgia. He was an assistant coach at Alabama under Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and spent six years as head coach at East Carolina.

Dye lives on a farm in Notasulga. The church is asking that he be lifted up in prayer.