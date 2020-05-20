Churchill Academy Hosts Graduation Parade for Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

Churchill Academy had a graduation parade Tuesday night to celebrate their Senior Class.

The Pike Road Fire Department led the parade and cars, Montgomery Police Department helped with the effort, and both Thorington Road Baptist Church and Grace Pointe Church hosted the parade.

The night continued as the school also prepared a video where each teacher highlighted each member of the graduating class with a speech, along with the valedictorian speech, and the school’s keynote speaker for the class.

Each student received a copy of the video to view with their families at their socially distanced celebrations after the parade.

The parade and ceremonies can be viewed on the school facebook page.