Johnson & Johnson Set To Discontinue Talc-Based Baby Powder in North America

by Justin Walker

Consumer giant Johnson & Johnson has announced it will soon be removing talc-containing baby powder from store shelves. The move comes after numerous lawsuits against the company from women who say they developed ovarian cancer after using the product.

“Yesterday, J&J took a step in the right direction,” Ted Meadows of the Beasley Allen Law Firm said.

Only the United States and Canada will be affected.

But it’s welcome news for Meadows, a principal of the Beasley Allen Law Firm.

The firm has represented thousands of women since 2013 who say they developed ovarian cancer as a result of using the powder.

“We’re very pleased with that news. What remains today is for J&J to do what’s right by these women and their families and compensate them for the injuries that they’ve endured,” Meadows said.

Johnson & Johnson released a statement saying the discontinuation of the product in North American stores is related to a decrease in demand and misinformation about the product..

The company says sales of talc-based powder will continue in other markets around the world where there is a higher demand.

“They’re taking advantage of countries that don’t have the type of protections that we have for consumers in the us and their taking advantage of less sophisticated populations. And I hope they’ll change their ways in that regard,” Meadows said.

Existing inventory will continue to be sold through retailers until it runs out. J&J says it remains confident in the safety of the product. The company’s cornstarch-based baby powder will remain available in North America.

Beasley Allen says it will continue to represent women in future cases against Johnson & Johnson. Their next trial date is scheduled for July.

You can find Johnson & Johnson’s statement here.

The Beasley Allen Law Firm’s statement can be seen here.