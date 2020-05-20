Long-time Perry Co. School Superintendent Set to Retire

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Perry County School District — is in search of a new leader because long-time superintendent Dr. John Heard — is retiring at the end of the school year.

Heard is one of the longest serving superintendents in the state of Alabama. He’s calling it quits after 17 as superintendent — and nearly 40 years as an educator.

Heard successfully guided the small rural school district through several years of proration — and now a pandemic.

But Heard says the thing he’s most proud of — is the graduation rate of students in the district.

“It’s hovered around 95 percent. Because if a child doesn’t graduate, so many doors are closed,” said Heard.

“We wish it was 100 percent but 95 percent is above the state average, above the national average and certainly above this region. So, I think getting as many kids to graduate and get their diploma to have key to success, I think that’s the greatest achievement.”

The search for a new superintendent is already underway.

The school board is set to begin interviewing for the job next week — and expects to have a new superintendent in place — by July 1st.