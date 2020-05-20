Montgomery Mayor Concerned Over Rise of COVID-19 Cases with Depleting Number of ICU Beds

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery mayor Steven Reed is expressing concern for the city as COVID-19 cases continue to rise as the number of available ICU hospital beds drop.

Reed says the local healthcare system is at a “critical point”, diverting acute care patients to Birmingham because of ICU bed shortage. Baptist East is short 3 ICU beds, Baptist South has 0 available ICU beds, Prattville Baptist has no available ICU beds, Jackson Hospital has 1 ICU bed available.

Montgomery County has 950 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 cases.