Montgomery Medical Supply Distributor Steps Up to Help State’s Businesses with PPE

by Alabama News Network Staff

As the COVID-19 pandemic advances, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has become vital to safely operating most businesses. From offices and salons to restaurants and retail stores, supplies like face masks and hand sanitizer have become essential, yet hard-to-find items.

More demand and global supply interruptions have made it increasingly difficult to find legitimate and reasonably-priced sources for PPE. For example, the cost of PPE supplies has risen by more than 1,000 % according to a report published in April by the Society for Healthcare Organization Procurement Professionals. Additionally, some organizations have even fallen prey to price gouging and scams.

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has called on the state’s medical supply distributors to lend a hand. Turenne PharMedCo Medical Supply Services is among the first to answer this call and will provide unprecedented access to about 20 PPE and infection control supplies for direct sale to Alabama businesses and organizations.

For more than 25 years, the Montgomery-based medical supply distributor has exclusively served healthcare providers such as nursing homes, hospice agencies and assisted living facilities. The dire need for PPE in Alabama motivated Turenne PharMedCo to expand access to its products to non-healthcare businesses.

“The threat of COVID-19 has made it vital for companies to do anything they can to protect their employees and customers while maintaining operations,” said Craig Miller, vice president of Turenne PharMedCo Medical Supply Services. “We are grateful to help make our community safer and support Alabama businesses with an opportunity to obtain PPE and other needed supplies.”

To learn more about available PPE and hygiene and infection control products,contact Greg Friesen at greg.friesen@pmcoteam.com or 1-866-710-7626.