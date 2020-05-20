Pay It Forward: Eleanor McConahay of Luverne

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Eleanor McConahay of Luverne.

Even though she is 93 years old, she still finds plenty of ways to help her community. She has ministered to those with substance abuse for decades, she counsels those with suicidal thoughts and she visits a correctional facility to speak with inmates every week.

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McConahay is not able to go inside the prison for now. But she’s looking forward to returning once restrictions are lifted.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, Eleanor McConahay for all that you do!