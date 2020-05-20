Rock and Roll Legend Little Richard Laid to Rest Wednesday

by Savanna Sabb

Family, friends, and fans said their final goodbyes to Little Richard in Hunstville on Wednesday. The Rock and Roll Legend was buried with a small private ceremony at the Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Little Richard was one of the first black artists to find success with fans of all backgrounds. He was also in the first class to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Little Richard died on May 9 at the age of 87, the cause of his death has been linked to bone cancer