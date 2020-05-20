Routine Late May Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

An upper low is sitting over the Tennessee Valley today and it will remain there the next few days. The cold air aloft with it, and the warmer surface temps means the air mass is generally unstable, promoting lift. Also, lobes of energy will rotate around this feature and all these working together means we can expect scattered showers and storms the next few days, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, but the better rain chances with this feature will be across North Alabama. Across South Alabama, a stalled frontal boundary will enhance rain chances there. For Central and South Alabama, we are in between these two features and while our rain chances are lower, they are not zero, as pop-up afternoon showers and storms are possible. Highs today will climb into the mid 80s.

WARMING TREND: The upper low begins to lifts out Thursday and Friday, and the weather begins to warms up to end the week. Expect mid 80s again Thursday, followed by upper 80s Friday. Enough moisture will remain in place across the state, so it will be feeling more muggy, but will also provide enough fuel thanks to daytime heating to allow for scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms both days. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The air mass will not change much and the long holiday weekend looks pretty routine for late May in Alabama. We are forecasting warm and humid weather Saturday, Sunday, and Monday; expect partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible each day, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s to low 90s across Alabama.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge will build, meaning we will see warmer temperatures with highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will see a decrease in showers and thunderstorms, going from scattered to more isolated in nature on a daily basis, but there will be a few of those garden-variety pop-up showers on the radar each day.

Have a great day!

Ryan