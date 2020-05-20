We’re Heading Towards 90+ Degree Heat

by Shane Butler



An upper level low pressure system to our north continues to have an impact on our weather and to our south a stationary boundary remains the focal point for rain and storms along the gulf coast region. Most of our area is sitting in between these two features and the weather conditions are fairly mild. The low will be moving out and allowing a ridge of high pressure to move into the deep south. As a result, temps begin to climb and we’re heading into the 90s for highs over the upcoming weekend. Looks like the frontal boundary will continue to hover over the area and help trigger afternoon showers and storms through the next several days. We’re basically looking at a summer-like weather pattern with the heat cranking up and those pop showers/storms around to cool spots off during the late afternoon heat.