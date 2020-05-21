Fugitive Wanted for North Carolina Murder Shot and Killed in Alabama During Standoff with FBI

by Alabama News Network Staff

The FBI says an agent shot and killed a man in Alabama who was a suspect in a killing in North Carolina. Special Agent James Jewell says Tobby Wiggins was fatally wounded during a confrontation Wednesday night in Atmore.

According to reports, the shooting followed a standoff in the south Alabama town. Authorities didn’t release any information about what happened.

The FBI describes Wiggins as a federal fugitive who was wanted on murder charges in a slaying that occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday.

Federal officials will investigate the shooting.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)