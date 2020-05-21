Governor Ivey Issues Amended Safer-at-Home Order Effective May 22

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama is reopening more of its economy despite shaky progress in taming the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday issued an amended Safer at Home Order to be applied Statewide. The order which includes an expanded list of items to reopen will be effective Friday, May 22, at 5:00 p.m. and will expire on Friday, July 3, at 5:00 p.m. That means things like casinos, tourist attractions, bowling alleys, arcades and youth sports practices can resume. But all remain subject to social-distancing, capacity and sanitation rules.

The changes come as an analysis shows the virus situation isn’t getting better in Alabama. More than 13,100 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, and 529 have died.

Safer at Home Order

Safer at Home Info Sheet 1

Safer at Home Info Sheet 2

Safer at Home Info Sheet 3

Tenth Supplemental State of Emergency

