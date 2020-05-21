Higher Rain Chances Today

by Ryan Stinnett

The upper low continues to sit and spin over the Tennessee Valley today which means it will continue to produce scattered showers and storms across North Alabama. For us in Central and South Alabama, a stalled frontal boundary will enhance rain chances for us today as it slowly begins to lift northward, bringing an increase in moisture levels so expect more clouds than sun today. We will also see scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms as we roll through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will hold in the lower 80s. Tonight, a few showers will remain possible with lows in the 60s.

FINALLY FRIDAY: Expect upper 80s tomorrow afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. Higher moisture levels and warmer temps, means scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms are likely.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The air mass will not change much and the long holiday weekend looks pretty routine for late May in Alabama. We are forecasting hot and humid weather Saturday, Sunday, and Monday; expect partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. Scattered showers and storms will occur each day, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, and there is no way way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they pop up. You just have to watch radar trends. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s across Alabama.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge will build, meaning we will see very warm to hot temperatures with highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will remain muggy, so scattered showers and thunderstorms, will remain a daily occurrence, again, you just have to watch the radar each day.

Social distance, wash your hands frequently, and have an amazing Thursday!!!

Ryan