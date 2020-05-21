Operation Fresh Food Drive-Thru Food Giveaway Held in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Hundreds of people turn out for a drive-thru food giveaway Thursday afternoon in Selma.

Organizers say ‘Operation Fresh Food’ — was planned in response to the need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tons of fresh food were given away at the event to feed families from all over Dallas County.

The giveaway was held at Selma High School.

A line of cars could be seen wrapped around the school during the event — as people drove through the campus to pick up boxes of fresh produce.

“Enough to feed a nice size family,” said Lydia Chatmon. “Potatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, oranges, all sorts of stuff, good stuff, nutritious stuff that we need to keep our immune systems up.”

Chatmon says the giveaway is the first in a series of six food giveaways scheduled for the coming weeks.

‘Operation Fresh Food’ is sponsored by the Black Belt Community Foundation and the Selma Center for Non-Violence.