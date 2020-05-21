Scattered Storms Along With 90+ Degree Heat

by Shane Butler



The old low pressure system to our north will begin to move out as high pressure builds over the deep south. This will begin the warming trend that plans to stick around through the longer holiday weekend. We’re going to get our share of sunshine and that will help send temps into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Finally, we see the stationary frontal boundary over south AL lifting northward tonight into Friday. Moisture will stream northward from the gulf and this will be the fuel for afternoon pop up showers and storms over the weekend into early next week. At the gulf coast beaches, we expect mostly sunny and warm temps throughout the weekend. Temps will manage lower to mid 80s for highs. There will be a slight chance of showers each day but best chance will come on Monday.