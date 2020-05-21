Temperatures Trend Up Memorial Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a cool May morning with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. There was quite a bit of cloudiness around early, but much of that fizzled away by midday. There’s still a band of clouds and isolated showers streaming west to east across far south Alabama. Those are located in the vicinity of a stalled front that eventually lifts back north through our area. In fact, this front could be the focus for shower and thunderstorm development this afternoon. Not everyone sees rain, but coverage certainly looks higher than the last two days. Temperatures today remain near-normal for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of showers and storms, expect a generally partly cloudy sky.

Showers and storms could linger into this evening, but most taper off overnight. Isolated showers remain possible, but expect a partly cloudy sky otherwise. Temperatures only fall into the mid and upper 60s overnight.

Temperatures feel more summery on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a chance for isolated to scattered afternoon showers, and humidity will likely be noticeable. Temperatures look even warmer over Memorial Day weekend, with highs in the low 90s. Saturday’s showers and storms look relatively isolated, but they might be a bit more widespread Sunday and Monday afternoons. The nights remain warm and muggy, with lows only falling into the upper 60s.

The summery weather pattern rolls on for much of next week. We’ll have a daily chance for showers and storms, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The nights remain warm and muggy, with lows in the upper 60s.