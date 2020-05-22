A Summertime Pattern For Memorial Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

It probably felt like summer as soon as you stepped outside this morning. Morning lows ranged from the 60s to low 70s. Like Thursday, low clouds/fog covered part of the area during the early morning. There’s still a mostly cloudy sky overhead at midday, with a few spotty showers and storms developing. Expect showers and storms to gradually expand in coverage this afternoon through early evening. High temperatures look quite warm, with a couple low 90s across far south Alabama, and mid to upper 80s elsewhere.

Showers and storms act as heat-busters for many locations today. They’ll gradually diminish in coverage and intensity this evening, and fizzle away completely overnight. Expect lows in the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Memorial day weekend is sometimes called “the unofficial start to summer” and it will certainly feel like summer in our area. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s each day, with plenty of humidity in the air. Saturday’s coverage of showers and storms looks a bit lower than Friday’s, but rain looks more widely scattered again Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s each night.

The summertime weather pattern continues next week. Looks like we’ll have a decent coverage of showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday, but a slightly drier weather pattern could set up towards the end of next week. While that means a lower chance for daily showers and storms, it still looks hot and humid. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s next Thursday and Friday.

GULF SHORES TO PANAMA CITY BEACH FORECAST:

Need an escape for the holiday weekend despite the limited options? Well, Alabama and northwest Florida beaches are open. On Saturday, expect highs in the mid 80s with a sun/cloud mix. Isolated daytime storms are possible Sunday, with a more widely scattered coverage of showers and storms Monday. High temperatures on the beach range from the low to mid 80s each day. Water temperatures are in the upper 70s, but be aware that there’s a moderate rip current risk through the Holiday weekend.