President Trump Deems Churches ‘Essential,’ Calls for Them to Reopen

by Samantha Williams

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen this weekend, even as some parts of the nation remain under Coronavirus lockdown.

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services,” Trump said during a hastily arranged press conference at the White House.

Despite the threat of further spreading the virus, Trump said that, “governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend.” He warned that if governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.