Summer Weather is Here to Stay

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: Expect upper 80s this afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. Higher moisture levels and warmer temps, means more random afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms are likely across the Alabama landscape.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The air mass will not change much and the long holiday weekend looks pretty routine for late May in Alabama. It will be hot and humid Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Expect partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. Scattered showers and storms will occur each day, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, but an early morning shower is certainly possible. There is no way way of knowing in advance when and where these daily showers and storms will pop up, you just have to watch radar trends. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s to low 90s across Alabama.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge be the dominant feature in our weather, meaning very warm to hot temperatures with highs ranging from the mid and upper 80s to lower 90s. It will remain muggy, so scattered showers and thunderstorms, will remain a daily occurrence, again, you just have to watch the radar each day.

PSA: During the summer months, the severe weather threat is very low with afternoon storms. On occasion we can see brief warnings due to the potential for damaging winds. Summer time storms are more than capable of bringing down trees and causing power issues and can cause isolated flash flooding in very localized areas due to brief intense downpours. However, the main threat with storms during the summer months is lightning as many people are outside enjoying the weather. If you can hear thunder, you can be struck by lightning, even if it is sunny at your location. Lightning can travel over 15 miles outside the parent storm. So something we are going to say over and over again this time of year is…WHEN THUNDER ROARS, HEAD INDOORS!!!

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend and keep social distancing!!!

Ryan