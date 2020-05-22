Troopers Increase Patrols for Memorial Day Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

Memorial Day is one of the busier travel weekends and state troopers want to ensure that everyone makes it to and from their destinations safely.

All available troopers will be on patrol for the holiday weekend.

Troopers encourage people to follow the laws of the highways and waterways, they urge travelers to obey speed limits, don’t drive distracted, and do not drive impaired.

“If you’re too impacted to safely operate that motor vehicle and or vessel then you will be arrested for driving under the influence and have to deal with the consequences. This is your warning do not get out there and endanger your life or other peoples lives due to being under the influence,” says Sr. Trooper Benjamin Carswell.

Travel experts predict that this Memorial Day, travel will be near record lows due to the Coronavirus pandemic.