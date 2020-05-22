Troy University to Offer Free Post-COVID Leadership Course

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University plans to offer a 4-week Leadership 101 course this summer.

University officials say the course is designed to equip students to thrive in a post-pandemic world, regardless of where they are now in their lives and careers.

The program will explore personal development, leadership style and action, cultural diversity and current events, all through the lens of effective leadership.

The course will be offered twice this summer. It is free and open to the public.

For more information on how to sign up, you can click here.