Burgers Up!: Montgomery Biscuits, Bama-Q TV Raise Money for Covid-19 Relief

by Justin Walker

Seats may have been empty in the stands, but a friendly competition inside Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium Saturday afternoon was an in-field home-run.

“Bama-Q TV is a show where they follow around these cook teams from the state of Alabama. And some of these guys are the top in the world,” Montgomery Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy said.

The stadium played host to Burgers Up!, a live streaming cook-off competition.

The Biscuits Charitable Foundation teamed up with Bama-Q TV for the fundraiser. Three teams battled it out to find out who could create the best burger- all while raising money for those working the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic..

“It’s just a way for us to give back to the community, to try and make an impact and help out for some Covid-19 relief through our general foundation,” Murphy said.

Fans could donate and bid on auction items. But it was the burgers and their ingredients that were the grand slam hit.

“So I did a double smash burger with some Chicago-steak style seasoning, some smoked gouda, bacon, pulled pork,” competitor Billy Strickland said.

“We did a double patty, special sauce, sauted onions, pickle and brown sugar maple bacon,” competitor Morgan Cheek said.

In the end, Cheek of Muscle Shoals won on a walk off.

“It’s pretty awesome to compete against these guys, to win a burger challenge like this, it means a lot. We put a lot of time and hard effort in everything we do and these guys ain’t no slouches,” Cheek said.

You can still donate to Covid-19 relief and watch a replay of the competition.

Click here for more information.