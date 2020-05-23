Hot And Humid With More Storms Through Memorial Day

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and humid start to Memorial Day Weekend. After a warm and muggy morning, temperatures surged into the upper 80s and low 90s. Montgomery hit 91° officially. It’s called the “unofficial start to summer” after all, and it definitely felt like it. The day also featured afternoon showers and storms in typical summer fashion. A few of these were briefly severe, but just outside of our viewing area. Showers and storms linger across our area early this evening, but most taper off by midnight. We’ll be left with another warm and muggy night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s and a partly cloudy sky.

We should see plenty of sun Sunday morning, and plenty throughout the afternoon in rain-free spots. However, expect isolated to scattered showers and storms to fire in the daytime heating. It’s going to be another hot and humid day otherwise, with highs in the low 90s in most locations. The showers and storms gradually taper off Sunday evening, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The summer pattern rolls on Memorial Day and beyond. Memorial Day itself looks hot again, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Some showers and storms likely form during the afternoon, but again, it won’t rain everywhere, and definitely not all day. The chance for rain now looks a bit higher and more widespread Tuesday and Wednesday, with potentially numerous to widespread showers and storms each day. These are still likely to follow a typical summertime pattern, with most tapering off each night. The increased rain coverage likely keeps highs in the 80s both days.

Expect scattered showers and storms in decent supply Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The chance for rain looks a bit lower by next weekend, with highs closer to the 90° mark again.