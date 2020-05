Jasmine Hill Gardens Has Announced It Will Not Reopen

by Alabama News Network Staff

Courtesy of: Tim Lennox

According to its website, Jasmine Hill Gardens of Wetumpka will not be reopening.

Jasmine Hill, known as “Alabama’s Little Corner of Greece” has more than 20 acres of gardens and classical sculptures in the Greek traditions featuring a full-scale replica of the Temple of Hera ruins.

Alabama News Network has reached out to the organization for a comment and has yet to get a reply. Continue to check here for an update.