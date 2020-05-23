`Masks Are In’: Georgia Highway Signs Carry Virus Messages

by Savanna Sabb

ATLANTA (AP) – If you’re planning on traveling through Georgia this weekend be prepared to see new advice on traffic signs such as: “Wash Your Hands Like Your Momma Is Watchin’.” The Georgia Department of Transportation says it’s updated electronic signs typically used to warn of crashes or lane closures to carry new messages related to the coronavirus.

Other messages include: “Masks Are In Everybody Is Wearing Them” and “Feel Sick? Stay Home.” The DOT says the virus-themed advice is being mixed in with other messages encouraging safe driving during the Memorial Day weekend. The agency says some of the slogans resulted from submissions from citizens for a safety messaging contest.

