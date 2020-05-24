Chamber Foundation To Offer Relief for Small Businesses Affected by Pandemic

by Justin Walker

River Region leaders are stepping in to support our small businesses affected by the coronavirus.

“We’re all in this together. And we realize that small businesses are the backbone of the communities,” Chamber Foundation Chairman Willie Durham said.

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce ‘s Chamber Foundation– along with city and county officials– have created the Recover Together Small Business Relief Fund.

It’s a one-time grant aimed at helping Montgomery’s small businesses get back on their feet.

The grant ranges from $3- to $5- thousand dollars and will be based on the specific needs of each business.

“Our goal is to help those businesses that have maybe fallen between the cracks,” Durham said. “It’s designed for those businesses that have been operational since September 1st, but has really experienced a downturn in their business as of March 1st 2020. We ask that they have more than 2 employees but no more than 25 employees. that’s really the sweet spot that we’re trying to help during this time.”

Durham says the process will be easy. Small business owners can click here beginning June 1st to apply.

The Foundation will begin accepting grant applications online between June 1st through the 15th.

The fund is currently going through a fundraising stage. If you’re a business or individual who is interested in donating and helping these small businesses in need, you can also do that at www.recovermgm.com.