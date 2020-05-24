Phenix City Woman Dies in a Two Car Collision

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of 39-year-old Melissa Moss of Phenix City. Moss was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt in which she was the passenger, crossed the centerline and collided with a 2013 Volkswagen GTI.

Moss was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 169 at the 16-mile marker, approximately 12 miles south of Opelika.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate