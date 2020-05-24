Prattville Man Dies After Truck Strikes a Power Pole

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Prattville man has lost his life in a single-vehicle accident.

Sixty-year-old William McDonald Sanders of Prattville was killed Saturday night, May 24, at 10:18 after the Dodge Ram he was driving went off the roadway and struck a power pole.

Senior Trooper Michael Carswell said Sanders was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Bridge Creek Road near Lakeview Drive, approximately seven miles south of Prattville.

No further information is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.