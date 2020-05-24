Shortage of Blood in the River Region LifeSouth Needs Your Help

by Savanna Sabb

LifeSouth Community Blood Center is in great need of blood donations. It’s currently experiencing a shortage and is in need of all blood types especially O negative. LifeSouth supplies blood to the local hospitals in the river region and wants to make sure its supply is adequate at all times. They are encouraging all community members who can to donate blood as soon as possible.

“People are just starting to come back out and feel safe …we want to encourage people to come and please make donating blood something that you make a priority of right now because our hospitals need it.” Says Melinda Hines, LifeSouth’s district community development coordinator.

For those who are worried about sanitation amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization has been following the correct protocols to ensure the safety of their donors. Joseph Esselman a blood donor at LifeSouth had this to say about the safety and sanitation at the center, “I think people should not be afraid because of COVID to come down here. Everyone’s wearing masks. Everything is sanitized, they take your temperature when you come in, to me it’s an awesome totally safe environment.”

To find a blood donation center or blood drive near you Call 888-795-27-07.