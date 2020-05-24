Showers & Storms Each Day

by Shane Butler

A rather moist southerly flow will continue to transport moisture into the area this week. This will be the fuel for daily scattered afternoon showers and storms. Any storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Thanks to the afternoon rain activity, highs temps will come down just a bit. It looks more like the mid to upper 80s instead of lower 90s for a few days. We expect this weather scenario to continue through at least Friday. It’s looking like fewer storms and higher temps returning just in time for next weekend. In the mean time, keep the rain gear handy throughout the workweek!