Smaller Classes, Online Reservations New Norm As Gyms Reopen

by Alabama News Network Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Big box gyms and local fitness studios are reopening under a patchwork of protocols based on state and local guidance, and others are following basic protocols. including: spacing out cardio machines, using touchless entry, reducing class sizes, and requiring users to clean equipment before and after each use.

Even though gym users are required to follow the designated protocols some of the most die-hard gym rats are concerned about returning to a seemingly healthy habit amid all the sweat and germs.

Experts agree the benefits outweigh the risks for most healthy Americans under the age of 65, but some fear there’s a lack of uniform standards and ability to enforce them.

