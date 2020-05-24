What You Need to Know to Stay Safe on the Water This Holiday Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery, Ala (ANN)- As Memorial Day Weekend is in full swing, lots of people have decided to venture outdoors and spend most of their holiday out in nature. Take a look as Alabama News Network’s Chief Photographer Bill Gill spent time on the water with Alabama’s Game Wardens, the law enforcement agency responsible for patrolling it all.

Conservation Enforcement Officers are increasing patrols of State Parks and Waterways this holiday weekend– along with other states, county and local law enforcement agencies. Information about Vessel Operator Licenses, Boat Registration, and Boating Safety Laws can be found online at alea.gov.