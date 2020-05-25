Downtown Prattville Debuts New Display in Honor of Memorial Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

The lives of those who served in the armed forces are being remembered in a unique way in downtown Prattville.

“The Alabama Poppy Project” features ceramic poppies, one thousand of them, which are on display at Heritage Park. They were created by Julianne Hansen Fine Art and Pottery as a special remembrance.

The poppies were chosen because worldwide, their red color symbolizes the blood that was shed for freedom. This display will be up through Sunday.