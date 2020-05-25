Montgomery Sanitation Workers Honored with Memorial Day Lunch

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery sanitation workers were honored with a free lunch on Memorial Day.

A group called Women of W.I.L.L. saluted the workers as those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group also provided masks and COVID-19 safety tips to the sanitation workers.

“This is an exciting opportunity to show love to the people who take care of our needs. It has been especially hard for them because of the increase in their workloads during this COVID-19 pandemic. We desire to be a blessing to them to thank them for putting themselves at risk,” Sheyann Webb Christburg, founder of Women of W.I.L.L., said.

“As we celebrate the fourth anniversary of Women of W.I.L.L., we chose the city sanitation workers to honor for our Salute to Front Liners Community Service. We appreciate the support of our supporting sponsors: District 5 Councilman Cornelius Calhoun, District 6 Councilman Oronde Mitchell, District 8 Councilman Glen Pruitt, Coca Cola Bottlers United, Serious Injury Law and Capital City Bar Association,” Cubie Rae Hayes, Salute to Front Liners Committee Chair, said.

Women of W.I.L.L. is a group serving the community by providing mentoring programs, empowerment events, health and political forums, development workshops, business connection opportunities and a network of supportive women.

Women Impacting and Lifting Lives (W.I.L.L.) provides opportunities for women to break out of non-productive patterns and grow into successful citizens and community leaders.