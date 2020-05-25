More Rain Activity Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler



Moisture continues to stream into the area and with the daytime heating we get afternoon showers and storms. We see the chance and coverage of rain activity to increase across the area this week. Showers could even develop earlier in the day and that will have an impact on temperatures. Highs will come down a bit due to clouds and rain. Lower to mid 80s will be more likely as we head through the work week. A frontal boundary makes a run at us over the upcoming weekend. This should bring in drier air behind it and bring an end to a rather rainy weather pattern. As the rain activity tapers off, the heat is allowed to crank up again and we’re back in the 90s.