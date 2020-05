Orange Beach Police Have Identified Two Missing Swimmers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Orange Beach Police have identified two swimmers who have been missing in the Gulf since Sunday. Authorities say they’re still searching for 28-year-old Ryan Guy and 22-year-old Darius Robinson, both from Louisiana.

A third person, 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy who is also from Louisiana was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police and other agencies resumed the search this morning at dawn.